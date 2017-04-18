PayPal forges mobile payments deal with Google

Consumers in the US will soon be able to use PayPal in Android Pay to make purchases at retailers in-store, in-app and online.

Initially, users will be able to pay using their PayPal balance and over the coming months will have the ability to use cards that have been stored with PayPal following its recent tokenisation deals with Discover, Visa and Mastercard.



Similar deals struck with card issuers like Citi and FIS will be augemented with a forthcoming relationship with Wells Fargo.



The PayPal integration with Android Pay is supported on versions of Android OS 4.4 and higher, including KitKat, Lollipop, Marshmallow and Nougat.