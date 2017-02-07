PayPal builds Slack P2P payments bot

PayPal has built its first bot, enabling Slack users to send person-to-person payments without leaving the team messaging app.

Once the bot is installed on the Slack App Directory, users can link their PayPal accounts and set transaction settings.



Then, users can send money by typing /paypal, the amount of money (up to $1000) and the recipient's Slack handle.







The bot is available to Slack users in Australia, Canada, the UK and US.