 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

PayPal builds Slack P2P payments bot

07 February 2017  |  8918 views  |  0 PayPal logo

PayPal has built its first bot, enabling Slack users to send person-to-person payments without leaving the team messaging app.

Once the bot is installed on the Slack App Directory, users can link their PayPal accounts and set transaction settings.

Then, users can send money by typing /paypal, the amount of money (up to $1000) and the recipient's Slack handle.



The bot is available to Slack users in Australia, Canada, the UK and US.
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKINGPAYMENTS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Spanish mobile bank imaginBank rolls out Facebook Messenger chatbot

Spanish mobile bank imaginBank rolls out Facebook Messenger chatbot

06 February 2017  |  8214 views  |  0 comments | 25 tweets | 24 linkedin
Personal Finance bot Cleo arrives on Messenger

Personal Finance bot Cleo arrives on Messenger

26 January 2017  |  10145 views  |  2 comments | 18 tweets | 14 linkedin
YES Bank introduces chat bot for instant loan offering

YES Bank introduces chat bot for instant loan offering

12 January 2017  |  7554 views  |  1 comments | 15 tweets | 8 linkedin
Facebook Messenger adds PayPal support for bot payments

Facebook Messenger adds PayPal support for bot payments

24 October 2016  |  10308 views  |  0 comments | 30 tweets | 25 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

PayPal - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10150 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8761 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8320 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6608 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter