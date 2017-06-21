Login | Sign up |Help
21 June 2017
Visit cib.db.com
» View all news Next story »

Live: EBAday 2017, day two

39 minutes ago  |  742 views  |  0 Dublin CC

Payments professionals from across Europe are gathering in Dublin this week for EBAday 2017, hosted by the Euro Banking Association and Finextra. We're liveblogging events here.

08.50 Bleary morning for the EBAday crowd, with delegates slowly streaming in to the auditorium.

08.30 Day two begins in 15 minutes time with a strategic roundtable: ‘How can banks evolve in the age of digitilisation?’ Up on stage are Fergal Coburn, head of digital products and payments, Allied Irish Banks, Ciarán Coyle, chief administrative officer, Ulster Bank, Gerhard Kebbel, managing director, digitilisation, Helaba, Gavin Kelly, director, distribution channels, Bank of Ireland, and moderator Kevin Brown.

Finextra caught up with BofI’s Kelly ahead of the conference, where he explained his views on the role of innovation and the importance of redeploying redundant branch space for community engagement.

O8.15 Welcome back to day two of EBAday.

ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINEPAYMENTSCARDSSTART UPSWHOLESALE BANKINGTRANSACTION BANKINGRISK & REGULATIONBLOCKCHAIN

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Live: EBAday 2017, day one

Live: EBAday 2017, day one

20 June 2017  |  5345 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 3 linkedin
Countdown to PSD2: Finextra surveys financial institutions on readiness and strategies

Countdown to PSD2: Finextra surveys financial institutions on readiness and strategies

05 June 2017  |  10283 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 5 linkedin
Fifteen startups selected for EBAday Fintech Pavillion

Fifteen startups selected for EBAday Fintech Pavillion

02 June 2017  |  19762 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 9 linkedin
EBAday 2017: Towards full payments digitalisation

EBAday 2017: Towards full payments digitalisation

12 May 2017  |  14902 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 4 linkedin
Fintech Pavillion to host Europe's top startups at EBAday 2017

Fintech Pavillion to host Europe's top startups at EBAday 2017

10 March 2017  |  14088 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 10 linkedin
Registration opens for EBAday 2017

Registration opens for EBAday 2017

17 February 2017  |  13106 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets | 7 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Euro Banking Association (EBA) - all news
Finextra - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.response.ncr.comvisit dh.comvisit www.www.fisglobal.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Santander's Openbank relaunched as 100% digital bankSantander's Openbank relaunched as 100% di...
14793 views comments | 47 tweets | 61 linkedin
Misys and D+H combine as FinastraMisys and D+H combine as Finastra
14715 views comments | 18 tweets | 34 linkedin
Will words and gestures replace plastic cards and cash?Will words and gestures replace plastic ca...
10312 views 14 comments | 33 tweets | 17 linkedin
EU banks could face fines totalling €4.7 billion in the first three years under GDPREU banks could face fines totalling €4.7 b...
7212 views comments | 19 tweets | 27 linkedin
Worldpay pilots app-only mPOS for small retailersWorldpay pilots app-only mPOS for small re...
6908 views comments | 14 tweets | 21 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter