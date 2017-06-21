Live: EBAday 2017, day two

Payments professionals from across Europe are gathering in Dublin this week for EBAday 2017, hosted by the Euro Banking Association and Finextra. We're liveblogging events here.

08.50 Bleary morning for the EBAday crowd, with delegates slowly streaming in to the auditorium.

08.30 Day two begins in 15 minutes time with a strategic roundtable: ‘How can banks evolve in the age of digitilisation?’ Up on stage are Fergal Coburn, head of digital products and payments, Allied Irish Banks, Ciarán Coyle, chief administrative officer, Ulster Bank, Gerhard Kebbel, managing director, digitilisation, Helaba, Gavin Kelly, director, distribution channels, Bank of Ireland, and moderator Kevin Brown.

Finextra caught up with BofI’s Kelly ahead of the conference, where he explained his views on the role of innovation and the importance of redeploying redundant branch space for community engagement.

Really interesting to see how @bankofireland is transforming its branches into community hubs providing free work and meeting space #EBAday pic.twitter.com/sM6a3R7war — Ben Robinson (@RobinsonBenP) June 20, 2017

O8.15 Welcome back to day two of EBAday.