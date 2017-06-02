 
02 June 2017
Fifteen startups selected for EBAday Fintech Pavillion

EBAday 2017 Logo

Finextra and the European Banking Association have selected 15 of Europe's most promising startups to present their ideas to banking delegates attending EBAday 2017, the continent's leading payments and transaction banking event.

Now in its twelth year, EBAday, a conference built by bankers for bankers, is expected to attract 1100 banking professionals and 45 exhibitors to the Dublin conference on 20-21 June.

With interest in digital banking and fintech at an all-time high, this year's show will again feature a dedicated 'Fintech Pavillion', where top startups from across Europe will be able to network with and demonstrate their products to payment heads from across the European banking industry.

For many banks embarking on a digital transformation strategy, collaboration with the startup community is seen as an essential element in the creation of new banking products and services and in driving the internal innovation agenda.

Featuring a range of innovative products and services encompassing the full gamut of technological advances in financial services, from mobile payments to blockchain, and artificial intelligence to regtech, this year's Fintech Pavillion will play host to:

• Alyne
• Blue Chain
• Blue Code
• DocumentationHQ
• Eurocomply
• Fractal Labs
• ID-Pal
• Metafused
• Modulr
• Naqoda
• Net Guardians
• Object Tech
• Ostia
• PayKey
• Plexus365

To meet these firms and over 50 exhibitors and sponsors, as well as to connect with 1200 delegates from top banks, established technology vendors, ACHs and consultancies, register now.
12 May 2017
10 March 2017
17 February 2017
