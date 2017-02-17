Registration opens for EBAday 2017

Registration has opened for EBAday 2017, Europe's pre-eminent payments conference and exhibition, which will be staged this year in Dublin.

Now in its twelth year,, put on by the Euro Banking Association and Finextra, is expected to attract 1000 banking professionals and 45 exhibitors to the Convention Centre Dublin on 20 & 21 June 2017.Based around the theme 'The Age of Discovery - towards full payments digitalisation', the conference programme comprises keynotes, panel discussions and debates featuring more than 80 of the world’s leading experts in payments.With technology innovation in banking now a hot button topic for EU payments participants, EBAday will address the most important challenges facing the European banking industry over the coming year, from real-time and mobile payments, to distributed ledger technologies, APIs and PSD2, and fintech disruption trends.The top-level seminar programme at EBAday is complemented by a bustling exhibition floor, demonstrating the complete spectrum of payment processing services from leading banks, ACHs, technology vendors and consultancies.is open now.