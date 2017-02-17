Registration opens for EBAday 2017

Registration has opened for EBAday 2017, Europe's pre-eminent payments conference and exhibition, which will be staged this year in Dublin.
Now in its twelth year, EBAday
, put on by the Euro Banking Association and Finextra, is expected to attract 1000 banking professionals and 45 exhibitors to the Convention Centre Dublin on 20 & 21 June 2017.
Based around the theme 'The Age of Discovery - towards full payments digitalisation', the conference programme comprises keynotes, panel discussions and debates featuring more than 80 of the world’s leading experts in payments.
With technology innovation in banking now a hot button topic for EU payments participants, EBAday will address the most important challenges facing the European banking industry over the coming year, from real-time and mobile payments, to distributed ledger technologies, APIs and PSD2, and fintech disruption trends.
The top-level seminar programme at EBAday is complemented by a bustling exhibition floor, demonstrating the complete spectrum of payment processing services from leading banks, ACHs, technology vendors and consultancies.Registration
is open now.