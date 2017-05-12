EBAday 2017: Towards full payments digitalisation

A host of board directors, chief financial officers and payments and technology heads from Europe's leading banks have confirmed their participation in the conference programme for the twelfth annual EBAday, taking place this year in Dublin between the 20th and 21st June.

Up to 1000 senior representatives from leading banks and payments bodies are expected to attend the two-day event, which will set out a vision for the future of the European payments industry as new technologies and trends reshape the business.



The programme will comprises keynotes, panel discussions and debates featuring more than 80 of the world’s leading experts in payments, who will explore the theme: The Age of Discovery - towards full payments digitisation.



Reflecting the industry's diverse makeup, the EBAday 2017 conference programme is split into two streams, one of which will focus on enhancing existing payment models, with the other investigating new alternative payments and technology.



The top-level seminar programme at EBAday is complemented by a bustling exhibition floor, showcasing the complete spectrum of payment processing services from leading banks, ACHs, technology vendors and consultancies.

Returning after a successful debut in 2016, will be the dedicated 'Fintech Pavilion', where top startups from across Europe will be able to network with and demonstrate their products to payment heads from across the European banking industry.

The full agenda is now online, and registration for EBAday 2017 is open.