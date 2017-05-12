Login | Sign up |Help
12 May 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

EBAday 2017: Towards full payments digitalisation

2 hours ago  |  1357 views  |  0 EBAday 2017 Logo

A host of board directors, chief financial officers and payments and technology heads from Europe's leading banks have confirmed their participation in the conference programme for the twelfth annual EBAday, taking place this year in Dublin between the 20th and 21st June.

Up to 1000 senior representatives from leading banks and payments bodies are expected to attend the two-day event, which will set out a vision for the future of the European payments industry as new technologies and trends reshape the business.

The programme will comprises keynotes, panel discussions and debates featuring more than 80 of the world’s leading experts in payments, who will explore the theme: The Age of Discovery - towards full payments digitisation.

Reflecting the industry's diverse makeup, the EBAday 2017 conference programme is split into two streams, one of which will focus on enhancing existing payment models, with the other investigating new alternative payments and technology.

The top-level seminar programme at EBAday is complemented by a bustling exhibition floor, showcasing the complete spectrum of payment processing services from leading banks, ACHs, technology vendors and consultancies.

Returning after a successful debut in 2016, will be the dedicated 'Fintech Pavilion', where top startups from across Europe will be able to network with and demonstrate their products to payment heads from across the European banking industry.

The full agenda is now online, and registration for EBAday 2017 is open.

ChannelsPAYMENTSMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKINGSTART UPSTRANSACTION BANKINGWHOLESALE BANKINGBLOCKCHAIN

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Fintech Pavillion to host Europe's top startups at EBAday 2017

Fintech Pavillion to host Europe's top startups at EBAday 2017

10 March 2017  |  13428 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 10 linkedin
Registration opens for EBAday 2017

Registration opens for EBAday 2017

17 February 2017  |  12509 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets | 7 linkedin
Live: EBAday 2016, day two

Live: EBAday 2016, day two

08 June 2016  |  8281 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 7 linkedin
Live: EBAday 2016, day one

Live: EBAday 2016, day one

07 June 2016  |  7767 views  |  2 comments | 6 tweets | 7 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Euro Banking Association (EBA) - all news
Finextra - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comvisit www.niceactimize.comvisit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutions

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Bitcoin set to go boomBitcoin set to go boom
23434 views comments | 35 tweets | 32 linkedin
KPMG acquires fintech matchmaking firm MatchiKPMG acquires fintech matchmaking firm Mat...
7785 views comments | 22 tweets | 24 linkedin
Deutsche Bank backs pan-industry online identity platformDeutsche Bank backs pan-industry online id...
7386 views comments | 21 tweets | 10 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyHow will regulation impact the development...
6800 views 0 | 5 tweets | 1 linkedin
Barclays campaigns to take on fraudstersBarclays campaigns to take on fraudsters
6696 views 12 comments | 14 tweets | 14 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter