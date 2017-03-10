Fintech Pavillion to host Europe's top startups at EBAday 2017

Finextra and the Euro Banking Association are inviting some of Europe's most promising early-stage startups to present their ideas to banking delegates attending EBAday 2017, Europe's leading payments and transaction banking event.
Now in its twelth year, EBAday
, a conference built by bankers for bankers, is expected to attract 1100 banking professionals and 45 exhibitors to the Dublin conference on 20-21 June.
With interest in digital banking and fintech at an all-time high, this year's show will gain feature a dedicated 'Fintech Pavillion', where top startups from across Europe will be able to network with and demonstrate their products to payment heads from across the European banking industry.
For many banks embarking on a digital transformation strategy, collaboration with the startup community is seen as an essential element in the creation of new banking products and services and in driving the internal innovation agenda.
To meet this need, Finextra and the EBA are inviting early-stage, pre-revenue startups with a working product to apply for participation in the Fintech Pavillion at this year's show. Preference will go to those firms with the vision, creativity and ideas that most closely match some of the key themes under debate at the congress, from PSD2, regulatory challenges and APIs, to real-time payments and distributed ledger technology, with a clear focus on the payments and transaction banking space.
The application process for submissions is now open
.