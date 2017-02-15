 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

PayPal moves into bill payments with TIO acquisition

15 February 2017  |  4530 views  |  0 Check close up

PayPal is looking to steal a march on financial services firms in the underbanked bill payment space by acquiring North American processor TIO for $233 million.

Vancouver-based TIO serves underbanked customers through a network of 900 unmanned kiosk and across 65,000 retail walk-in locations as well as online and mobile. The company has 10,000 supported billers and processed more than $7 billion in consumer bill payments in fiscal 2016 from 14 million consumer bill pay accounts.

The all-cash deal represents a premium of 22.6% to the 20-trading day volume-weighted average price from 9 January when negotiations commenced.

Dan Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal, says: “By acquiring TIO and integrating bill payment into our global payments platform, PayPal adds another key service in our efforts to become a part of a consumer’s everyday financial life. Worldwide, more than 2 billion people do not have affordable access to basic financial services, making it difficult and expensive for consumers to carry out basic financial tasks, including bill payment. TIO’s digital platform, and physical network of agent locations make paying bills simpler, faster, and more affordablel.”
ChannelsPAYMENTSRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsELECTRONIC BILL PRESENTMENT AND PAYMENTMERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

PayPal builds Slack P2P payments bot

PayPal builds Slack P2P payments bot

07 February 2017  |  8918 views  |  0 comments | 24 tweets | 15 linkedin
PayPal sends cash with Siri

PayPal sends cash with Siri

10 November 2016  |  7951 views  |  2 comments | 30 tweets | 43 linkedin
Facebook Messenger adds PayPal support for bot payments

Facebook Messenger adds PayPal support for bot payments

24 October 2016  |  10308 views  |  0 comments | 30 tweets | 25 linkedin
PayPal targets the high street through MasterCard deal

PayPal targets the high street through MasterCard deal

06 September 2016  |  6899 views  |  8 comments | 18 tweets | 11 linkedin
Rivals Visa and PayPal set out on 'new path'

Rivals Visa and PayPal set out on 'new path'

21 July 2016  |  6893 views  |  2 comments | 8 tweets | 18 linkedin
PayPal leads $30m round in spare change investment app Acorns

PayPal leads $30m round in spare change investment app Acorns

21 April 2016  |  10042 views  |  1 comments | 19 tweets | 11 linkedin
PayPal partners Village Capital to back financial inclusion startups

PayPal partners Village Capital to back financial inclusion startups

08 March 2016  |  5479 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 5 linkedin
Frictionless payments driving growth at Facebook and PayPal

Frictionless payments driving growth at Facebook and PayPal

28 January 2016  |  11352 views  |  0 comments | 33 tweets | 21 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

PayPal - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10151 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8763 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8320 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6609 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter