PayPal launches Business in a Box service for SMBs

PayPal has unveiled a new service, called Business in a Box, which brings together a host of tools designed to help small firms start and run their online operations.

PayPal has teamed up WooCommerce and Xero on the package, which helps users set up online stores, take payments, manage their finances with accounting tools, and apply for working capital.







PayPal says that the service will benefit entrepreneurs setting up a business for the first time as well as offline firms looking to make a move onto the Web, making it easy to access a range of tools all tied together from a PayPal Business account.



