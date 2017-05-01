Login | Sign up |Help
02 May 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

PayPal launches Business in a Box service for SMBs

6 hours ago  |  1862 views  |  0 PayPal logo

PayPal has unveiled a new service, called Business in a Box, which brings together a host of tools designed to help small firms start and run their online operations.

PayPal has teamed up WooCommerce and Xero on the package, which helps users set up online stores, take payments, manage their finances with accounting tools, and apply for working capital.



PayPal says that the service will benefit entrepreneurs setting up a business for the first time as well as offline firms looking to make a move onto the Web, making it easy to access a range of tools all tied together from a PayPal Business account.

ChannelsPAYMENTSMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKING
KeywordsACCOUNTINGE-COMMERCE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

PayPal forges mobile payments deal with Google

PayPal forges mobile payments deal with Google

18 April 2017  |  6800 views  |  0 comments | 19 tweets | 21 linkedin
PayPal invests in South Korean P2P payments app Toss

PayPal invests in South Korean P2P payments app Toss

09 March 2017  |  5030 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 7 linkedin
PayPal moves into bill payments with TIO acquisition

PayPal moves into bill payments with TIO acquisition

15 February 2017  |  4692 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 11 linkedin
PayPal sends cash with Siri

PayPal sends cash with Siri

10 November 2016  |  8113 views  |  2 comments | 30 tweets | 43 linkedin
PayPal targets the high street through MasterCard deal

PayPal targets the high street through MasterCard deal

06 September 2016  |  7006 views  |  8 comments | 18 tweets | 11 linkedin
Rivals Visa and PayPal set out on 'new path'

Rivals Visa and PayPal set out on 'new path'

21 July 2016  |  7009 views  |  2 comments | 8 tweets | 18 linkedin
PayPal adds charity donation button to app

PayPal adds charity donation button to app

28 June 2016  |  5774 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 9 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

PayPal - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out morevisit dh.comvisit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutions

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan formally quits R3JPMorgan formally quits R3
10747 views comments | 31 tweets | 20 linkedin
Six global banks join Swift DLT trialsSix global banks join Swift DLT trials
9271 views comments | 19 tweets | 36 linkedin
BBVA steps up fintech acquisition strategy with purchase of OpenpayBBVA steps up fintech acquisition strategy...
8624 views comments | 19 tweets | 18 linkedin
UBS moves risk platform to Microsoft Azure cloudUBS moves risk platform to Microsoft Azure...
7321 views comments | 11 tweets | 22 linkedin
Financial sector breaches skyrocket in 2016Financial sector breaches skyrocket in 201...
6967 views comments | 19 tweets | 31 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter