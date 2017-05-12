Login | Sign up |Help
12 May 2017
Visit cib.db.com
» View all news Next story »

Monzo puts API development on the back burner

3 hours ago  |  1363 views  |  0 Web site under construction

Digital bank Monzo is putting its API developer plans on ice as it faces up to the challenge of launching current accounts for its 190,000 customers.

The news will be a blow to the 2000 people on the bank's developer Slack channel who have invested time in building integration to the Monzo API.

"A startup’s most valuable resource is time and this year our focus is to launch current accounts," says CTO and co-founder Jonas Huckestein. "As a result, it is unlikely that we will be able to spend a lot of time on our public API work this year."

In the two years since it launched its first hackathon encouraging developers to build products using the API, the bank now counts some 100 personal projects integrating with the toolkit. Despite these efforts, Monzo will not allow developers to publish their current applications

Huckestein now admits that the early iteration of the API was "full of leaky abstractions that don’t work well for current accounts" and that "we don't want other companies to rely on a product we cannot afford to support". The imminent arrival of PSD2 is another fly in the ointment which may change how banking APIs can be used, says Hucketestein. "We don’t want someone to build something amazing on our API to then have to be shut down because it doesn’t comply with the regulations."

As a result, he says, its unlikely that Monzo will have a a full featured public API for at least the first few months after the launch of current accounts.

"We are still fully committed to our long-term strategy of building a banking platform that developers can easily integrate with," says Huckestein. "At some point next year, we hope to launch a public bank API and developer tools we’re truly proud of."
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGSTART UPS
KeywordsDEVELOPER

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Monzo opens doors to community collaboration

Monzo opens doors to community collaboration

28 April 2017  |  7057 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 6 linkedin
Monzo gears up for current accounts after receiving full banking license

Monzo gears up for current accounts after receiving full banking license

05 April 2017  |  6445 views  |  1 comments | 14 tweets | 21 linkedin
Monzo faces second tech issue in a week

Monzo faces second tech issue in a week

08 March 2017  |  5755 views  |  5 comments | 9 tweets | 9 linkedin
Monzo to move card processing inhouse following outage

Monzo to move card processing inhouse following outage

06 March 2017  |  9438 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 16 linkedin
Mondo stumbles on move into public beta

Mondo stumbles on move into public beta

17 March 2016  |  10611 views  |  3 comments | 11 tweets | 6 linkedin
Mondo releases API to let customers play with their own data

Mondo releases API to let customers play with their own data

03 February 2016  |  12110 views  |  0 comments | 27 tweets | 26 linkedin
Mondo releases secret API; runs hackathon

Mondo releases secret API; runs hackathon

10 September 2015  |  8181 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 8 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Monzo - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comDownload the paper nowvisit www.niceactimize.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Bitcoin set to go boomBitcoin set to go boom
23341 views comments | 35 tweets | 30 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBlockchain and Supply Chain Finance: the m...
9459 views 0 | 18 tweets | 12 linkedin
KPMG acquires fintech matchmaking firm MatchiKPMG acquires fintech matchmaking firm Mat...
7374 views comments | 22 tweets | 24 linkedin
Deutsche Bank backs pan-industry online identity platformDeutsche Bank backs pan-industry online id...
7295 views comments | 21 tweets | 10 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyHow will regulation impact the development...
6703 views 0 | 5 tweets | 1 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter