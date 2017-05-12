Monzo puts API development on the back burner

Digital bank Monzo is putting its API developer plans on ice as it faces up to the challenge of launching current accounts for its 190,000 customers.

The news will be a blow to the 2000 people on the bank's developer Slack channel who have invested time in building integration to the Monzo API.



"A startup’s most valuable resource is time and this year our focus is to launch current accounts," says CTO and co-founder Jonas Huckestein. "As a result, it is unlikely that we will be able to spend a lot of time on our public API work this year."



In the two years since it launched its first hackathon encouraging developers to build products using the API, the bank now counts some 100 personal projects integrating with the toolkit. Despite these efforts, Monzo will not allow developers to publish their current applications



Huckestein now admits that the early iteration of the API was "full of leaky abstractions that don’t work well for current accounts" and that "we don't want other companies to rely on a product we cannot afford to support". The imminent arrival of PSD2 is another fly in the ointment which may change how banking APIs can be used, says Hucketestein. "We don’t want someone to build something amazing on our API to then have to be shut down because it doesn’t comply with the regulations."



As a result, he says, its unlikely that Monzo will have a a full featured public API for at least the first few months after the launch of current accounts.



"We are still fully committed to our long-term strategy of building a banking platform that developers can easily integrate with," says Huckestein. "At some point next year, we hope to launch a public bank API and developer tools we’re truly proud of."