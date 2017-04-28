Monzo opens doors to community collaboration

Digital challenger bank Monzo has earmarked a dedicated space in its East London headquarters building as a collaborative community room, to host events and test out new ideas with its growing membership base.

The startup, which earlier this month had its banking restriction lifted, enabling it to start bringing current accounts to its users, already runs an active community forum on its Website, keeping customers up to date on its product roadmap and inviting suggestions for future upgrades.



With a move to a new HQ in London completed, the bank has now created a physical space, dubbed The Drawing Board, to further extend collaboration with its user base.



"Maybe you’re looking for space to host a hackathon and demo skills you think our super talented developer community could learn from and build on?" the bank says. "Maybe you’re passionate about promoting inclusion through education in tech, and you’re looking for a focus group of community members to share their experiences? Maybe you’d like to host an event for the Monzo team, to teach us something new, or offer a new perspective on a problem you think we can solve?"



Parties interested in using the space are invited to fill out an application form on the bank's Website and discuss the idea with other Community members on the online forum.



"The Drawing Board is just the beginning," says community manager Naji Esiri. "We have a growing community of users outside London and we’re committed to creating unique and relevant experiences in cities across the UK with their guidance in coming months."