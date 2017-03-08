Monzo faces second tech issue in a week

Engineers at app-only bank Monzo are back on the fire-fighting front line for the second time in a week as they grapple to fix issues relating to incorrect payment displays with the startup's mobile app.

On Monday, Monzo announced plans to move card processing inhouse after a severe outage at its current third party service provider left customers high and dry for most of Sunday.



Now it appears that the technical gremlins have struck again, this time causing payments between users, transactions and balances to display incorrectly in the app.



The problems first appeared overnight and persist into this morning as Monzo's tech team continue to investigate the problem. "This remains an in-app display problem and your card will work as normal," says the bank in a status update to its 120,000 customers.



Another issue that caused the Android app to crash when launched has been fixed.



The cock-ups are an embarrassment for the firm, which bills itself as a "technology company as much as a bank", but appear inevitable for a digital business model based on the premise of agile on-the-fly iterations and fast time to market.