Citi unveils global API developer hub

Citi has become the latest financial services giant to open up its technology and architecture to third parties through the launch of a global API developer hub.

The bank says that the release of APIs "marks the evolution of Citi’s technology to open architecture" as it bids to build partnerships with fintech firms and consumer brands.



Through the hub, developers will get access to APIs across eight categories, including account management, peer to peer payments, money transfer to institutions, Citi rewards, investment purchases and account authorisation.



Stephen Bird, CEO, global consumer banking, Citi, says: "By creating a collaborative ecosystem of leading brands and developers, we will be able to offer a complete suite of products, services and experiences to meet our clients’ financial needs today and in the future."



While the hub is only opening now, Mastercard, Virgin Money and Wonder have already been working with Citi, using the APIs to develop customer products and services.



Greg Boyle, CEO, Virgin Australia, says: "A key priority is the delivery of a new dedicated Virgin Money mobile app which will leverage Citi's APIs for credit card functionality to deliver a fantastic experience for our customers."