Login | Sign up |Help
04 May 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

RBS gives AI a helping hand with 'hybrid bots'

2 hours ago  |  756 views  |  0 Royal Bank of Scotland

The Royal Bank of Scotland is rolling out a customer service "hybrid bot" from vendor LivePerson that hands over to a human colleague if questions flummox its artificial intelligence.

Not a cyborg, the RBS Assist hybrid bot is a tool that customers can message with everyday queries. The bot uses cloud-based AI developed by LivePerson alongside self-service software from Nanorep to intelligently answer or "surface" answers to frequently asked questions.

But unlike most bots, it is integrated with other customer service channels, handing off conversations, back and forth, with human agents. The AI handles routine, administrative tasks, while people take on the more complex, meaningful interactions.

The technology, which started live testing in January, includes natural language processing techniques with machine learning algorithms, enabling RBS to analyse every single line of text that its customers enter during a conversation.

Bot conversations will be rated in real time as positive, negative or neutral, which will help RBS determine when human intervention or support is needed.

Katie Ayaz, head, digital services, RBS, says: says, "We're pleased to be a leader in deploying AI and messaging technologies to serve our customers consistently and with high quality. Intelligent customer engagement using LivePerson technology has already helped us to reduce operational costs and drive higher net promoter scores."
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINE
KeywordsARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

RBS profit overshadowed by NatWest downtime

RBS profit overshadowed by NatWest downtime

28 April 2017  |  5588 views  |  4 comments | 5 tweets | 7 linkedin
ATB Financial introduces robot branch workers

ATB Financial introduces robot branch workers

27 April 2017  |  6417 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 17 linkedin
Wells Fargo to pilot AI-based Messenger bot

Wells Fargo to pilot AI-based Messenger bot

19 April 2017  |  4058 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 6 linkedin
OCBC Bank launches Emma, the mortgage chatbot

OCBC Bank launches Emma, the mortgage chatbot

05 April 2017  |  9174 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 18 linkedin
Nordea prepares for the robot future with virtual employees

Nordea prepares for the robot future with virtual employees

29 March 2017  |  9035 views  |  0 comments | 32 tweets | 37 linkedin
RBS to close 158 branches

RBS to close 158 branches

23 March 2017  |  5478 views  |  2 comments | 11 tweets | 14 linkedin
Capital One unveils emoji-speaking SMS bot

Capital One unveils emoji-speaking SMS bot

10 March 2017  |  8592 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 4 linkedin
RBS looks for digital salvation after posting ninth successive loss

RBS looks for digital salvation after posting ninth successive loss

24 February 2017  |  7986 views  |  3 comments | 16 tweets | 6 linkedin
Chatbot savings app Plum partners P2P lender Ratesetter

Chatbot savings app Plum partners P2P lender Ratesetter

22 February 2017  |  5984 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 5 linkedin
Meet Rita; Revolut's troubleshooting digital assistant

Meet Rita; Revolut's troubleshooting digital assistant

08 February 2017  |  5295 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 9 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Royal Bank of Scotland - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comvisit dh.comvisit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutions

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan formally quits R3JPMorgan formally quits R3
12819 views comments | 34 tweets | 27 linkedin
What does the future of banking look like?What does the future of banking look like?
9223 views comments | 30 tweets | 30 linkedin
Barclays opens Europe's largest fintech siteBarclays opens Europe's largest fintech si...
8788 views comments | 28 tweets | 30 linkedin
UBS moves risk platform to Microsoft Azure cloudUBS moves risk platform to Microsoft Azure...
8214 views comments | 11 tweets | 23 linkedin
satelliteBrighton gets bitcoin ATM
7873 views comments | 1 tweets | 1 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter