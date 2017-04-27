Login | Sign up |Help
27 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

ATB Financial introduces robot branch workers

1 hour ago  |  537 views  |  0 pepper robot

The march of the robots continues, as Canada's ATB Financial hires dancing humanoids to work in some of its Calgary branches.

ATB becomes the latest bank to test Pepper, the 48-inch humanoid developed by Japanese group Softbank.

Customers at two branches will be able to interact with Pepper through speech and a touchscreen tablet, getting info on products and services.

In addition, the robot will grill customers on their financial literacy through a quiz, take selfies and dance.

Dave Mowat, CEO, ATB, says: "Pepper is cutting-edge technology. We’re excited for her to say hello to our customers and tell them about ATB — or just dance together for a bit."

Pepper has already made its debut at the flagship Tokyo branch of Mizuho and is also taking orders and payments in some Pizza Hut Asia restaurants thanks to an app built by the MasterCard Labs team in Singapore.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has enlisted another humanoid robot, PAL Robotics' Chip, to help it carry out research into AI.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsBRANCH BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out morevisit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutions

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
hands typing furiouslyBitcoin ETF Bites the Dust, Needs More Sec...
13608 views 0 | 7 tweets | 7 linkedin
BBVA runs live funds transfers over RippleBBVA runs live funds transfers over Ripple
11853 views comments | 31 tweets | 20 linkedin
Alipay and WeChat near $3 trillion payments milestoneAlipay and WeChat near $3 trillion payment...
10001 views comments | 35 tweets | 38 linkedin
Coinbase plans Ethereum messaging appCoinbase plans Ethereum messaging app
9073 views comments | 14 tweets | 15 linkedin
EC plans blockchain 'observatory'EC plans blockchain 'observatory'
8434 views comments | 9 tweets | 16 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter