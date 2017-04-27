ATB Financial introduces robot branch workers

The march of the robots continues, as Canada's ATB Financial hires dancing humanoids to work in some of its Calgary branches.

ATB becomes the latest bank to test Pepper, the 48-inch humanoid developed by Japanese group Softbank.



Customers at two branches will be able to interact with Pepper through speech and a touchscreen tablet, getting info on products and services.



In addition, the robot will grill customers on their financial literacy through a quiz, take selfies and dance.



Dave Mowat, CEO, ATB, says: "Pepper is cutting-edge technology. We’re excited for her to say hello to our customers and tell them about ATB — or just dance together for a bit."



Pepper has already made its debut at the flagship Tokyo branch of Mizuho and is also taking orders and payments in some Pizza Hut Asia restaurants thanks to an app built by the MasterCard Labs team in Singapore.



Meanwhile, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has enlisted another humanoid robot, PAL Robotics' Chip, to help it carry out research into AI.

