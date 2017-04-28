RBS profit overshadowed by NatWest downtime

On the day that Royal Bank of Scotland reported its first quarterly profit in 12 years, the sweet taste of success has turned bitter for customers of subsidiary NatWest who have seen transfers from accounts vanish and mobile apps and online banking go dark.

Waiting time of 30 mins minimum to answer a call to @NatWest_Help because of more calls than usual Not surprised when the app isn't working — John Boddy (@Bodders444) April 28, 2017

#Natwest customers, DON'T transfer any money until they've sorted it out, i did and my money hasn't appeared. Very worrying @NatWest_Help — Lauren Fleming (@LaurenFlemingRB) April 28, 2017

@NatWest_Help transferred money to someone else's account and it's disappeared. Is this part of your ongoing problem? It's to a HSBC account — Jess Mc (@Jaymc193) April 28, 2017

We are aware of some issues with completing transfers on accounts, we are working hard to fix this. Sorry and thank you for your patience. — NatWest (@NatWest_Help) April 28, 2017

Ongoing since 7.15 am, the calamity couldn't have come at a worse time, hitting on payday for thousands of customers and just as the UK enters a bank holiday weekend.Customers took to Twitter to vent their frustration, reporting long queues before they could get to speak to someone.More troubling for other users is the disappearance of transfers from accounts.And the problem is not just confined to RBS-to-RBS account transfersNatWest has yet to set a timeline on a fix, stating merely: