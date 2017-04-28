Login | Sign up |Help
28 April 2017
RBS profit overshadowed by NatWest downtime

3 hours ago  |  1593 views  |  3 Natwest logo web screen shot

On the day that Royal Bank of Scotland reported its first quarterly profit in 12 years, the sweet taste of success has turned bitter for customers of subsidiary NatWest who have seen transfers from accounts vanish and mobile apps and online banking go dark.

Ongoing since 7.15 am, the calamity couldn't have come at a worse time, hitting on payday for thousands of customers and just as the UK enters a bank holiday weekend.

Customers took to Twitter to vent their frustration, reporting long queues before they could get to speak to someone.
More troubling for other users is the disappearance of transfers from accounts.
And the problem is not just confined to RBS-to-RBS account transfers
NatWest has yet to set a timeline on a fix, stating merely:
Steve Ellis
Steve Ellis - Metia - London | 28 April, 2017, 12:26

I was wondering if this was a bit harsh on NatWest. Then I saw the list of Related Stories tagged below.

Ketharaman Swaminathan
Ketharaman Swaminathan - GTM360 Marketing Solutions - Pune | 28 April, 2017, 13:40

What's @Bodders444 complaining about? Across the pond, 30 minutes hold time is about average while trying to reach a service provider on the phone - when all's well. And when s**t hits the fan, as in the present case with NatWest, hold times as long two hours are not unheard of e.g. TARGET data breach. On a side note, this is another example of a customer using phone first to complain, then Twitter to rant. For the past several years, I've been following the reverse sequence and it works wonders - with most brands, I get my problem resolved within an hour on Twitter and have rarely had to pick up the phone. 

Customers Of The World Unite, You Have Nothing To Lose But The Call Center Hold Music

Dirk Kinvig
Dirk Kinvig - Finextra - London | 28 April, 2017, 14:37

You'd have thought that they would have disabled the payments/transfer function of their website or at the very least put a message on their website warning of the issue. 

