 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

Nordea prepares for the robot future with virtual employees

29 March 2017  |  8329 views  |  0 Nordea web logo

The robots are coming, so says Nordea, which has already 'hired' a host of 'virtual employees' to take on repetitive tasks and is planning to introduce smarter, AI-based colleagues in the near future.

In recent months, chatter about robots and AI has reached feverpitch, with the technology's potential to put millions of people out of work becoming a hotly debated subject.

Nordea's group head of robotics strategy and innovation, Mattias Fras, says that, far from being a threat to human staffers, robots are currently helping to ease the burden of simple repetitive tasks.

Echoing the claims of a data scientist working on IBM's Watson, Fras, in a blog, says robots give "employees more time to focus on delivering great customer experience and performing more creative and complex tasks".

'Virtual colleagues' are already at work in several areas of the business. Among them is Liv, at life and pensions, who has brought 80% faster process lead times, a 100% reduction in errors, and helped boost compliance.

But Nordea is already looking beyond these rule-based robotics initiatives and towards cognitive robots with artificial intelligence.

New research from Accenture shows that more than three quarters of bankers believe that AI will enable simpler user interfaces that will help banks create a more human-like customer experience.

In addition, four out of five think that AI will revolutionize the way banks gather information and interact with customers, and three-quarters believe that within three years, banks will deploy AI as their primary method for interacting with customers.

Says Fras: "The key to embracing all the opportunities presented by robotics is simple - people. We are trained to conduct development and operations based on certain policies, procedures and processes.

"And, changing this is challenging and takes guts. It’s mainly about a change of mindset. We’re on this journey now, and we need to have our people on board, otherwise we won’t be successful."

ChannelsRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCERESEARCH/ANALYSIS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Capital markets jobs on the line as banks raise AI spend

Capital markets jobs on the line as banks raise AI spend

07 March 2017  |  5659 views  |  0 comments | 19 tweets | 29 linkedin
Millions of jobs at risk in Fourth Industrial Revolution - BofE staff blog

Millions of jobs at risk in Fourth Industrial Revolution - BofE staff blog

01 March 2017  |  6420 views  |  2 comments | 18 tweets | 16 linkedin
Robot workers to monitor markets for abusive trading

Robot workers to monitor markets for abusive trading

28 February 2017  |  5625 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 16 linkedin
Wells Fargo refines innovation effort; zones in on payments, AI and APIs

Wells Fargo refines innovation effort; zones in on payments, AI and APIs

10 February 2017  |  9573 views  |  1 comments | 10 tweets | 22 linkedin
BNP Paribas takes stake in AI-based compliance startup

BNP Paribas takes stake in AI-based compliance startup

30 January 2017  |  9159 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 16 linkedin
RBC hires AI pioneer as advisor to new machine learning lab

RBC hires AI pioneer as advisor to new machine learning lab

19 January 2017  |  6343 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 9 linkedin
Robot-ready UK consumers still cling to the branch

Robot-ready UK consumers still cling to the branch

11 January 2017  |  4662 views  |  0 comments | 18 tweets | 18 linkedin
Watson data scientist talks up 'augmented intelligence' for financial services

Watson data scientist talks up 'augmented intelligence' for financial services

08 December 2016  |  20491 views  |  0 comments | 31 tweets | 20 linkedin
Banking in the age of AI

Banking in the age of AI

10 October 2016  |  13417 views  |  1 comments | 48 tweets | 30 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Nordea - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10153 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8781 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8324 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8189 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6610 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter