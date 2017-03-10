 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

Capital One unveils emoji-speaking SMS bot

10 March 2017  |  8219 views  |  0 hipster phone

Capital One is piloting a natural language SMS chatbot that uses artificial intelligence to respond to customer questions, and even emojis.

The gender-neutral bot, called Eno (One spelled backwards) can answer a host of questions, including on account balances, recent transactions, card bill due dates, credit limits, and bank routing numbers.

Eno's natural language processor lets it understand the different way questions may be asked. For example, it will shares balance information in response to both “What’s my Quicksilver card balance?” and the more abbreviated “Quicksilver bal”.

When the bot cannot answer a question, it will sometimes offer a link to the exact page on Capital One's site that addresses the query.

Customers can also use emojis, including the bag of money one for a quick summary of their accounts or a 'thumbs up' to confirm a payment. And Capital One has also built in some "fun" features, letting customers ask Eno things such as "tell me a joke" and "Are you a boy or girl?"

Meanwhile, India's HDFC Bank has launched its similarly named bot, Eva (Electronic Virtual Assistant). The bank says Eva can answer millions of questions across multiple channels, and within the first few days of launching has already answered over 100,000 queries.

Nitin Chugh, country head, digital banking, HDFC, says: "HDFC Bank has always been ahead of the technology curve and we are the first to embrace Artificial Intelligence Bots to address day-to-day queries from our customers."

ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKING
KeywordsARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related company news

Capital One - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10153 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8774 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8323 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6610 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter