 
Login | Sign up |Help
19 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

Wells Fargo to pilot AI-based Messenger bot

51 minutes ago  |  708 views  |  0 wells fargo logo web screen shot

Wells Fargo is boarding the chatbot train, launching a pilot of an AI-based customer services agent within Facebook's Messenger platform.

In May 2016, Wells' moved to use Messenger as its main channel for addressing customers’ common questions and service issues.

Steve Ellis, head of Wells Fargo’s Innovation Group, says that the majority of customer engagements are now conducted on Messenger, rather than its public Facebook News Feed.

“Our goal is to deliver information ‘in the moment’ to help customers make better informed financial decisions," he says. "AI technology allows us to take an experience that would have required our customers to navigate through several pages on our website, and turn it into a simple conversation in a chat environment. That’s a huge time-saving convenience for busy customers who are already frequent users of Messenger.”

The bank has identified AI as a key area of focus for its Payments, Virtual Solutions and Innovation (PVSI) group and in February appointed Ellis to head up a newly-created Artificial Intelligence Enterprise Solutions team within the division.

Initially, the pilot has been opened to a few hundred staff and will expand to include several thousand customers later this Spring.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINE
KeywordsSOCIAL MEDIA

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Western Union and MoneyGram unveil Facebook Messenger bots

Western Union and MoneyGram unveil Facebook Messenger bots

10 hours ago  |  2230 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 7 linkedin
Facebook Messenger AI assistant offers payments suggestions

Facebook Messenger AI assistant offers payments suggestions

10 April 2017  |  11080 views  |  1 comments | 19 tweets | 19 linkedin
Mastercard partners Turkish retailer on Messenger bot payments

Mastercard partners Turkish retailer on Messenger bot payments

02 March 2017  |  7691 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 10 linkedin
TransferWise integrates with Facebook Messenger

TransferWise integrates with Facebook Messenger

21 February 2017  |  5488 views  |  0 comments | 23 tweets | 19 linkedin
Wells Fargo refines innovation effort; zones in on payments, AI and APIs

Wells Fargo refines innovation effort; zones in on payments, AI and APIs

10 February 2017  |  9670 views  |  1 comments | 10 tweets | 22 linkedin
Spanish mobile bank imaginBank rolls out Facebook Messenger chatbot

Spanish mobile bank imaginBank rolls out Facebook Messenger chatbot

06 February 2017  |  8285 views  |  0 comments | 25 tweets | 24 linkedin
Personal Finance bot Cleo arrives on Messenger

Personal Finance bot Cleo arrives on Messenger

26 January 2017  |  10246 views  |  2 comments | 18 tweets | 14 linkedin
POSB virtual agent chats with customers on Facebook

POSB virtual agent chats with customers on Facebook

20 January 2017  |  4650 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 6 linkedin
Wells Fargo Digital Lab offers a front-row seat to the future of banking

Wells Fargo Digital Lab offers a front-row seat to the future of banking

17 January 2017  |  7770 views  |  0 comments | 18 tweets | 22 linkedin
Facebook Messenger adds PayPal support for bot payments

Facebook Messenger adds PayPal support for bot payments

24 October 2016  |  10392 views  |  0 comments | 30 tweets | 25 linkedin
Rise of the bots: DBS to put virtual assistant in Facebook Messenger

Rise of the bots: DBS to put virtual assistant in Facebook Messenger

17 August 2016  |  7796 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 14 linkedin
Money transfer firm Azimo integrates with Facebook Messenger

Money transfer firm Azimo integrates with Facebook Messenger

04 August 2016  |  9911 views  |  0 comments | 24 tweets | 13 linkedin
Russian online bank speaks to SMEs via Facebook Messenger

Russian online bank speaks to SMEs via Facebook Messenger

15 July 2016  |  6607 views  |  1 comments | 9 tweets | 8 linkedin
Bank of America to connect with customers via Facebook Messenger

Bank of America to connect with customers via Facebook Messenger

13 April 2016  |  11372 views  |  0 comments | 27 tweets | 23 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Wells Fargo Bank - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out morevisit dh.comVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Apac banks suspicious about fintech consortiumsApac banks suspicious about fintech consor...
10459 views comments | 8 tweets | 5 linkedin
Transferwise boss warns fintech startups against Brexit BritainTransferwise boss warns fintech startups a...
9650 views comments | 15 tweets | 8 linkedin
After trashing Swift gpi, Ripple hires its biz directorAfter trashing Swift gpi, Ripple hires its...
8946 views comments | 9 tweets | 7 linkedin
Android Pay gets inside bank appsAndroid Pay gets inside bank apps
7912 views comments | 16 tweets | 13 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyNational Blockchain Coalition: No Dutch Po...
7195 views 2

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter