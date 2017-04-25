Standard Chartered supercharges fintech accelerator graudates

Standard Chartered has initiated proof-of-concept trials on robo-advisory services and blockchain with two startups graduating from Hong Kong's SuperCharger Fintech Accelerator programme.

The three month programme saw eight promising startups put through their paces at SuperCharger's 2000 sq. ft. co-working office in Hong Kong.



The experience has proved a boon for B2B robo-advisory firm Bambu, and ID-based distributed ledger outfit KYC Chain, who have emerged from the experience with contracts for further engagement with Standard Chartered.



Shameek Kundu, Standard Chartered’s global head of data, technology strategy and innovation, says: “The Supercharger Fintech Accelerator programme gives us the opportunity to team up with the brightest technology companies in our Asian footprint and to deliver the best service to our clients. We are delighted that the programme is taking place in Hong Kong, a key market for us, giving promising fintechs a springboard to the rest of Asia.”



Veronika Kuznetsova, SuperCharger’s managing director, adds: “Such an achievement highlights the effectiveness of SuperCharger as a sustainable model for facilitating dialogues between the decision makers of the financial industry and the forward-thinking techpreneurs from startups, which ultimately leads to the advancing of the fintech ecosystem in Asia.”



She says the third annual programme will be open for applications in the summer of 2017.