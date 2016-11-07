Standard Chartered and IBM back Byte Academy's Singapore fintech school

Standard Chartered Bank, IBM, Insead, Thomson Reuters and Microsoft are backing a fintech school at New York-based Byte Academy's first international venture, in Singapore.

The firms have come together to form a fintech skills charter that will guide Byte Academy's 12-week and eight-week courses for students focussing on fintech and software development.



The 12-week full-time courses will provide the fundamentals for students to work on real, industry-specific problems and allow for interaction with industry partners to prepare for direct placement and job matching upon graduation. Students that graduate receive guaranteed job placements at the bank and tech partners.



Shameek Kundu, global head, data, architecture and innovation, Standard Chartered, says: "The establishment of Byte Academy is another progressive initiative which will help to fuel Singapore’s Smart Nation ambitions by adding to the country’s great ecosystem of financial institutions, technology companies, universities and research organisations."



Nobuhiro Ito, director, developer experience and evangelism, Microsoft Singapore, adds: "Byte Academy’s presence here in Singapore will help accelerate skills development that will help contribute to a more vibrant FinTech ecosystem and build a stronger Singapore core."