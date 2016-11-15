 
11 April 2017
Standard Chartered launches personalised investment tool for affluent clients

15 November 2016  |  5434 views  |  0 Standard chartered web logo

Standard Chartered is joining the digital wealth management revolution, introducing a personalised investment tool that harnesses the power of big data to help its relationship managers advise affluent clients in Singapore.

Accessed via iPad, the tool uses big data and advanced analytics to support relationship managers when advising clients, generating investment ideas using their risk profile and relevant investment holdings with the bank.

It also has select model asset allocation profiles reflecting the typical investment patterns of Standard Chartered’s clients in Singapore.

Judy Hsu, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank Singapore, says: "Our vision is to be a digital bank with a human touch. The introduction of the digital personalised investment tool is a perfect example of the Bank’s efforts in enhancing our service to clients by using technology and, at the same time, taking into consideration each client’s profile.

"What’s great is that it incorporates each client’s risk profile and relevant investment holdings. Together with the speed at which it can generate the relevant investment ideas and the consistency in quality of the investment ideas, we are delivering the most timely and appropriate wealth solutions to our clients."
