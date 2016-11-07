Standard Chartered and Fidelity to SuperCharge top startups

Standard Chartered and Fidelity have helped whittled down a list of 200 startup applicants to just eight finalists who will participate in the second SuperCharger Fintech Accelerator programme in Hong Kong.

As an indication of the rising fintech trends in Asia, wealth management, regulatory technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and blockchain were deemed the areas with the most compelling submissions for the 12-week programme.



In total, the scheme saw a 24% upsurge in applicants, fielding queries from 200 startups from 33 countries, many of who were already revenue-generating.



Stuart Morley, head of technology - Asia at Fidelity International, says: “We believe in a collaborative philosophy when engaging with the fintech ecosystem. We are excited about our involvement with the SuperCharger once again and are committed to developing, in conjunction with the 8 finalists, new and progressive solutions for our clients.