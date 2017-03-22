Standard Chartered opens up to AliPay

Standard Chartered has partnered with China's Ant Financial to enable online and mobile top-ups to AliPay users in Hong Kong.

Alipay launched 'AlipayHK', a HK-dollar account balance service, in October 2016 allowing users to top up their account in their local currency by showing the in-app QR code and paying cash at convenience stores across the territory.



Under the agreement with Standard Chartered, clients of the bank are now able to top up their “AlipayHK” accounts through online and mobile banking. The bank is offering an early-bird incentive to new clients attracted to the service, promising a HK300 cash rebate and HK$25 coffee coupon on the AliPay accounts of consumers who open an online saving account.



Vicky Kong, head of retail banking, Hong Kong, Standard Chartered Bank, says: “We believe the partnership with Alipay, the world’s largest online and offline payment platform with over 450 million active users, will enhance customer engagement with our existing clients on one hand, and help reaching out to new clients, especially the active online users on the other.”