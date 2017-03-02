Mastercard partners Turkish retailer on Messenger bot payments

Mastercard has teamed up with Getir to let the Turkish mobile retailer's customers make payments through its Facebook Messenger bot.

The partnership means that customers can search for 'Getir' in Messenger, chat with the bot to choose their buy, place the order and pay through Mastercard Masterpass without leaving the chat window.



The deal marks the first use of Masterpass technology using a Messenger bot, providing one-click payments and helping Getir customers receive 10 minute delivery of more than 600 everyday items.