Personal Finance bot Cleo arrives on Messenger

Cleo, a chatbot that is aiming to become the Siri of personal finance, has arrived on Facebook Messenger after picking up backing from a host of big names, including the founders of Skype and Wonga.

London-based Cleo integrates with users' bank accounts through a deal with SaltEdge Financial Aggregator and then uses AI to analyse spending habits and transaction histories to help with money management.



Earlier this month the company revealed that it has raised $700,000 from big names including Skype founder Niklas Zennström, Wonga co-founder Errol Damelin and Zoopla co-founder Alex Chesterman.



The bot was created by a team staffed by machine learning experts who have worked at Google, Wonga and Amazon. It launched in public beta in the UK late last year, with plans to enter new markets in 2017.



Cleo automatically categorises and sorts spending and already understands more than 10,000 questions, meaning it can answer things such as 'how much have I spent on Uber this month?' and 'can I afford to go for dinner?'



CEO Barney Hussey-Yeo says: "The days of logging into multiple bank accounts and dealing with poorly designed, passive interfaces is over. Cleo can be reactive when you need it, without the hassle, and proactive other times so you're on top of things that matter. The result? Times saved, money safeguarded."