 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

Personal Finance bot Cleo arrives on Messenger

26 January 2017  |  10145 views  |  2 hipster suit with phone

Cleo, a chatbot that is aiming to become the Siri of personal finance, has arrived on Facebook Messenger after picking up backing from a host of big names, including the founders of Skype and Wonga.

London-based Cleo integrates with users' bank accounts through a deal with SaltEdge Financial Aggregator and then uses AI to analyse spending habits and transaction histories to help with money management.

Earlier this month the company revealed that it has raised $700,000 from big names including Skype founder Niklas Zennström, Wonga co-founder Errol Damelin and Zoopla co-founder Alex Chesterman.

The bot was created by a team staffed by machine learning experts who have worked at Google, Wonga and Amazon. It launched in public beta in the UK late last year, with plans to enter new markets in 2017.

Cleo automatically categorises and sorts spending and already understands more than 10,000 questions, meaning it can answer things such as 'how much have I spent on Uber this month?' and 'can I afford to go for dinner?'

CEO Barney Hussey-Yeo says: "The days of logging into multiple bank accounts and dealing with poorly designed, passive interfaces is over. Cleo can be reactive when you need it, without the hassle, and proactive other times so you're on top of things that matter. The result? Times saved, money safeguarded."

ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGSTART UPSMOBILE & ONLINE
KeywordsARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCEFINDEXSOCIAL MEDIA

Comments: (2)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member | 26 January, 2017, 16:46

Interesting, but is there any real evidence that customers WANT this sort of service and are willing to disclose all their Financials to an aggregator to get it?

1 thumb up! 1 thumb up! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Ketharaman Swaminathan
Ketharaman Swaminathan - GTM360 Marketing Solutions - Pune | 26 January, 2017, 18:54

Going by the examples they give, MoMMAs (Mobile Money Management Apps) give frivolous advice e.g. avoid that $4.50 coffee. The answers to the two questions asked of Cleo will be no different: What do I really do about the money I've already spent on Uber? If I can't have dinner, then do I starve??

Personally, I'd be willing to share my banking information with a money management app or bot under the following conditions:

  1. They should use a technology that accesses only the info I permit them to access and without putting me to inconvenience. Screen-scraping via online banking password has been one prevalent technology and that fails this test because it's like handing over the keys to the kingdom - I've no control over what info the app can and cannot access. OFX is another prevalent tech that also fails this test because it requires me to log on to my online banking regularly to download the info. While announcing its recent data sharing initiative with Intuit, JPMC has referenced OFX API. I don't know much about this tech but maybe it's what will finally pass this test.
  2. They give me truly valuable advice e.g. Earn $$$ more by moving your money from Bank X to Bank Y because Bank Y gives higher interest rate (or whatever reason).
  3. They indemnify me from any losses arising out of data breach, if any, caused by third party access to my banking info.

But that's only me.

1 thumb up! 1 thumb up! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

SocGen engages Personetics for chatbot roll out

SocGen engages Personetics for chatbot roll out

16 January 2017  |  6433 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 11 linkedin
YES Bank introduces chat bot for instant loan offering

YES Bank introduces chat bot for instant loan offering

12 January 2017  |  7554 views  |  1 comments | 15 tweets | 8 linkedin
Mastercard builds chatbots for banks and merchants; teams with Fit Pay

Mastercard builds chatbots for banks and merchants; teams with Fit Pay

25 October 2016  |  9104 views  |  0 comments | 21 tweets | 20 linkedin
Bank of America to roll out AI chatbot

Bank of America to roll out AI chatbot

25 October 2016  |  10101 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 25 linkedin
Facebook Messenger adds PayPal support for bot payments

Facebook Messenger adds PayPal support for bot payments

24 October 2016  |  10308 views  |  0 comments | 30 tweets | 25 linkedin
Banks should back off from clunky chat bots - Forrester

Banks should back off from clunky chat bots - Forrester

02 September 2016  |  7739 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 12 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10148 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8755 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8317 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6608 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter