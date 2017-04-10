Facebook Messenger AI assistant offers payments suggestions

Facebook has revamped its AI assistant for Messenger, M, letting it butt into conversations about payments to offer help with sending and requesting money.

The upgrade, initially only for US users, lets M pop into open conversations on Messenger when it "recognises intent" and suggest relevant content and capabilities.



At launch, the suggestions feature has a handful of capabilities, including payments. This means that if someone types "you owe me $10", M will appear suggesting that the participants use Messenger's P2P payments function.



M will also enter a conversation about a trip with the offer of arranging an Uber or Lyft, as well as offer to share users' locations and to add stickers to conversations.