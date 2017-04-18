 
Login | Sign up |Help
18 April 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

Lloyds partners Microsoft to pilot facial recognition access to online banking

7 hours ago  |  1557 views  |  0 office workers

Lloyds is teaming up with Microsoft to pilot the use of fingerprint and facial recognition technology for online banking logins on Windows 10 devices.

Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland will pilot Microsoft's Windows Hello system later this year for internet banking access as the group tries out options that let customers ditch cumbersome and risky passwords.

Windows Hello uses hardware and software that binds the device to the user and creates a data representation of a face, not an image - preventing an impersonator using a photo. The cameras on Windows 10 devices also use infrared technology to identify faces, so customers can be recognised in a variety of lighting conditions.

The data is stored locally on the device and shared with no one but the user.

Gill Wylie, COO, group digital and transformation, Lloyds Banking Group, says: "With customer experience and security at the forefront of our minds, we are keen to run this pilot to explore the new functionality Windows Hello could give our customers."

Lloyd's is the first UK bank to test out Windows Hello, but the use of different forms of biometrics is becoming increasingly common. NatWest has been trialling behavioural biometrics from BioCatch, while Atom uses face and voice biometrics as core credentials for customers logging in to banking apps.
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKINGSECURITY
KeywordsBIOMETRICS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Lloyds shrinks hundreds of branches

Lloyds shrinks hundreds of branches

03 April 2017  |  4318 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 14 linkedin
ANZ to use voice prints for mobile authentication

ANZ to use voice prints for mobile authentication

03 April 2017  |  4425 views  |  1 comments | 3 tweets | 10 linkedin
Voice biometrics prove a hit for Citi in Asia Paficic

Voice biometrics prove a hit for Citi in Asia Paficic

23 March 2017  |  4745 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 20 linkedin
Samsung Galaxy S8 to use facial recognition for payments - Bloomberg

Samsung Galaxy S8 to use facial recognition for payments - Bloomberg

16 March 2017  |  10023 views  |  0 comments | 35 tweets | 28 linkedin
Lloyds tests augmented reality app for hard-of-hearing

Lloyds tests augmented reality app for hard-of-hearing

27 January 2017  |  6999 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 14 linkedin
NatWest trials BioCatch behavioural biometrics

NatWest trials BioCatch behavioural biometrics

17 November 2016  |  6317 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 7 linkedin
Brits trust banks more than government on biometrics

Brits trust banks more than government on biometrics

19 September 2016  |  8904 views  |  0 comments | 25 tweets | 18 linkedin
Smile please, you're on HSBC

Smile please, you're on HSBC

05 September 2016  |  7468 views  |  3 comments | 11 tweets | 24 linkedin
Barclays rolls out voice biometrics for phone banking

Barclays rolls out voice biometrics for phone banking

01 August 2016  |  13258 views  |  0 comments | 29 tweets | 32 linkedin
Nationwide explores biometric alternative to password overload

Nationwide explores biometric alternative to password overload

11 April 2016  |  10291 views  |  1 comments | 25 tweets | 15 linkedin
Lloyds rolls out home video banking

Lloyds rolls out home video banking

22 March 2016  |  7441 views  |  1 comments | 17 tweets | 18 linkedin
Costa Rican bank to roll out facial recognition technology

Costa Rican bank to roll out facial recognition technology

12 January 2016  |  9642 views  |  1 comments | 20 tweets | 28 linkedin
Atom Bank to launch with face and voice biometrics

Atom Bank to launch with face and voice biometrics

16 December 2015  |  13600 views  |  0 comments | 35 tweets | 33 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Microsoft Financial Services - all news
Lloyds Banking Group - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit dh.comVisit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
UK calls for global fintech regulationsUK calls for global fintech regulations
11125 views comments | 52 tweets | 80 linkedin
DLT still not mature enough says ECBDLT still not mature enough says ECB
9399 views comments | 30 tweets | 29 linkedin
Apac banks suspicious about fintech consortiumsApac banks suspicious about fintech consor...
9314 views comments | 6 tweets | 4 linkedin
Transferwise boss warns fintech startups against Brexit BritainTransferwise boss warns fintech startups a...
9306 views comments | 15 tweets | 8 linkedin
After trashing Swift gpi, Ripple hires its biz directorAfter trashing Swift gpi, Ripple hires its...
8212 views comments | 9 tweets | 6 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter