Lloyds partners Microsoft to pilot facial recognition access to online banking

Lloyds is teaming up with Microsoft to pilot the use of fingerprint and facial recognition technology for online banking logins on Windows 10 devices.

Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland will pilot Microsoft's Windows Hello system later this year for internet banking access as the group tries out options that let customers ditch cumbersome and risky passwords.



Windows Hello uses hardware and software that binds the device to the user and creates a data representation of a face, not an image - preventing an impersonator using a photo. The cameras on Windows 10 devices also use infrared technology to identify faces, so customers can be recognised in a variety of lighting conditions.



The data is stored locally on the device and shared with no one but the user.



Gill Wylie, COO, group digital and transformation, Lloyds Banking Group, says: "With customer experience and security at the forefront of our minds, we are keen to run this pilot to explore the new functionality Windows Hello could give our customers."



Lloyd's is the first UK bank to test out Windows Hello, but the use of different forms of biometrics is becoming increasingly common. NatWest has been trialling behavioural biometrics from BioCatch, while Atom uses face and voice biometrics as core credentials for customers logging in to banking apps.