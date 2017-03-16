Samsung Galaxy S8 to use facial recognition for payments - Bloomberg

Samsung's new Galaxy S8 flagship handset will use facial-recognition technology to verify payments, according to Bloomberg.

Citing sources, Bloomberg says Samsung is preparing to use a mix of fingerprint, iris and facial recognition technology in the handset.



The facial recognition will be used to let S8 owners access services, including Samsung Pay, while the firm is also working with banks to help them tap the new technology for their own apps.



Previous Galaxy handsets have used facial recognition to let users unlock their phones, but the S8 will be the first to employ it for financial applications.



The S8 will be unveiled later this month, with the new payment capabilities arriving soon after, one of several features designed to restore Samsung's fortunes after the self-immolating Note 7 debacle.