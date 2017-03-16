 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

Samsung Galaxy S8 to use facial recognition for payments - Bloomberg

16 March 2017  |  9861 views  |  0 facephi

Samsung's new Galaxy S8 flagship handset will use facial-recognition technology to verify payments, according to Bloomberg.

Citing sources, Bloomberg says Samsung is preparing to use a mix of fingerprint, iris and facial recognition technology in the handset.

The facial recognition will be used to let S8 owners access services, including Samsung Pay, while the firm is also working with banks to help them tap the new technology for their own apps.

Previous Galaxy handsets have used facial recognition to let users unlock their phones, but the S8 will be the first to employ it for financial applications.

The S8 will be unveiled later this month, with the new payment capabilities arriving soon after, one of several features designed to restore Samsung's fortunes after the self-immolating Note 7 debacle.

ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINEPAYMENTSSECURITYRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsBIOMETRICSE-COMMERCEEFTPOS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Google kills off Hands Free payments app; Samsung Pay comes to more Android handsets

Google kills off Hands Free payments app; Samsung Pay comes to more Android handsets

03 February 2017  |  7318 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 15 linkedin
Sumitomo Financial Group trials facial recognition tech

Sumitomo Financial Group trials facial recognition tech

14 December 2016  |  12334 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 15 linkedin
SamsungPay moves online, rolls out to new markets

SamsungPay moves online, rolls out to new markets

26 October 2016  |  7156 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 14 linkedin
MasterCard rolls out selfie payments across Europe

MasterCard rolls out selfie payments across Europe

04 October 2016  |  30165 views  |  0 comments | 86 tweets | 136 linkedin
Samsung moves into Big Brother territory

Samsung moves into Big Brother territory

30 September 2016  |  6832 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 8 linkedin
Samsung Pay hits 100m transaction mark on first anniversary

Samsung Pay hits 100m transaction mark on first anniversary

24 August 2016  |  6286 views  |  1 comments | 9 tweets | 10 linkedin
Samsung Pay pushes into SouthEast Asia with Singapore launch

Samsung Pay pushes into SouthEast Asia with Singapore launch

20 April 2016  |  7251 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 9 linkedin
Samsung Pay takes on Apple in China

Samsung Pay takes on Apple in China

29 March 2016  |  5724 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 10 linkedin
Samsung prepares for Apple Pay battle with LoopPay acquisition

Samsung prepares for Apple Pay battle with LoopPay acquisition

18 February 2015  |  15999 views  |  9 comments | 31 tweets | 29 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10153 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8781 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8324 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8189 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6610 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter