 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

Lloyds shrinks hundreds of branches

03 April 2017  |  4045 views  |  0 Lloyds branch

With customer visits plummeting, Lloyds Bank is shrinking the size of hundreds of its branches, ditching tellers in favour of tablet-yielding wandering staffers.

According to the BBC, the Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland 'micro branches' will be staffed by only two people and a host of machines.

The employees will be armed with tablets to help customers with questions, while the machines will offer a range of services including deposits and video links to mortgage advisors.

To make the micro sites, which will be as small as 1000 square feet, the bank plans to simply board up places in existing branches.

"We have a lot of branches that used to have a lot of footfall, and therefore feel quite empty and intimidating for customers," Jakob Pfaudler, COO, retail, Lloyds, told the BBC.

Lloyds is already in the midst of a three year programme to shut 4000 branches by the end of 2017 as it bids to cut costs and retool for the digital age.

It is also putting mobile van branches on the road and opening 20 flagship branches, which Pfaudler compares to Apple Stores. The first will appear in Manchester this year.

ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINE
KeywordsAUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES AND NETWORK SERVICES BRANCH BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

RBS to close 158 branches

RBS to close 158 branches

23 March 2017  |  5097 views  |  2 comments | 11 tweets | 14 linkedin
Lloyds plans to transfer over 1900 staff to IBM in &#163;1.3 billion outsourcing deal

Lloyds plans to transfer over 1900 staff to IBM in £1.3 billion outsourcing deal

13 March 2017  |  10292 views  |  1 comments | 21 tweets | 25 linkedin
NatWest and RBS to put digital experts in every branch

NatWest and RBS to put digital experts in every branch

22 February 2017  |  5260 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 8 linkedin
Lloyds closes another 49 branches

Lloyds closes another 49 branches

10 November 2016  |  4283 views  |  1 comments | 5 tweets | 7 linkedin
In digital age, customers still want human touch

In digital age, customers still want human touch

26 October 2016  |  10574 views  |  2 comments | 22 tweets | 28 linkedin
Lloyds takes the axe to more staff

Lloyds takes the axe to more staff

12 October 2016  |  4008 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets | 5 linkedin
Lloyds to cut further 3000 jobs and close 200 branches in wake of Brexit vote

Lloyds to cut further 3000 jobs and close 200 branches in wake of Brexit vote

28 July 2016  |  9680 views  |  10 comments | 9 tweets | 5 linkedin
Deutsche Bank to close 188 German branches and cut 3000 staff

Deutsche Bank to close 188 German branches and cut 3000 staff

23 June 2016  |  14255 views  |  4 comments | 18 tweets | 13 linkedin
Branches set for long life - CBA

Branches set for long life - CBA

02 June 2016  |  6513 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 12 linkedin
Royal Bank of Scotland drops the axe on more branches/staff

Royal Bank of Scotland drops the axe on more branches/staff

12 May 2016  |  5355 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 2 linkedin
Lloyds commits &#163;1 billion to digital amid massive job cuts and branch closures

Lloyds commits £1 billion to digital amid massive job cuts and branch closures

28 October 2014  |  16489 views  |  0 comments | 20 tweets | 19 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Lloyds Banking Group - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10154 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8789 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8324 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8189 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6610 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter