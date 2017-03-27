 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

Wells Fargo brings cardless transactions to 13,000 ATMs

27 March 2017  |  9524 views  |  6 Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo customers can now leave their wallets at home and instead use their mobile phones to make cash withdrawals at the bank's 13,000 American ATMs.

From today, Wells' 20 million mobile customers can log into the bank's app and select the Card-Free ATM access option to request one-time eight digit access codes. At the ATM, users enter the code along with their PIN before carrying out transactions as normal.

"At Wells Fargo, we believe the future is cardless, and the launch of One-Time Access Code provides our 20 million mobile banking customers another convenient way to manage money,” says Brett Pitts, head, digital, virtual channels.



The bank says that as well as being more convenient than using a card, the new system is also secure because not only do customers receive a one-time code, they have to access the app with their password of fingerprint.

Wells Fargo is the first major US bank to introduce cardless transactions across its fleet but it is not alone in employing the technology. Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase began limited roll outs last year, with the latter also signalling its intent to eventually use NFC technology to enable withdrawals with a tap of a handset.

Adam Vancini, head, operations, virtual channels, Wells Fargo, says: "Mobile continues to be the channel of choice for millions of our customers, so it only makes sense to leverage it for new, convenient ATM experiences."
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINECARDSPAYMENTS
KeywordsAUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES AND NETWORK SERVICES

Comments: (6)

Craig Lawrance
Craig Lawrance - Starkspur Ltd - Chalfonts | 27 March, 2017, 15:15

Video shows Access to cash with customer using a one-time access code plus a PIN code. Is that the card PIN (of the card not being used), or some other customer PIN?

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Matt White
Matt White - Finextra - Toronto | 27 March, 2017, 19:31

It's the card PIN.

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Alexander Peschkoff
Alexander Peschkoff - TEDIPAY - London | 27 March, 2017, 19:43

Bad UX. I covered this subject five years ago: https://www.finextra.com/blogs/fullblog.aspx?blogid=6998

Flow can be implemented differently, but it must be based on QR shown on ATM display - which is then scanned via the user's app. Nothing shall be entered on ATM. 

 

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Dirk Kinvig
Dirk Kinvig - Finextra - London | 28 March, 2017, 09:12

Link to Alex's blog

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Ketharaman Swaminathan
Ketharaman Swaminathan - GTM360 Marketing Solutions - Pune | 28 March, 2017, 19:28

@AlexanderPeschkoff + 1. For all the QR-skeptics, here's a piece of news from a self-confessed QRcomaniac: As long as the QRC is an integral part of a process that has a compelling reason to be completed, most users scan them. Starbucks proved it by using QR in USA's #1 mobile payment app; PayTM proved it by using QR in India's #1 mobile wallet. AFAIK, the wildly popular AliPay in China also uses QRC.

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
James Piggot
James Piggot - Misys - London | 29 March, 2017, 09:27

If you have a phone and have loaded a bank App then why not just use a contactless ATM with your phone, avoids the hassle of entering eight-digit access codes plus pin number. Otherwise scanning a QR code so long as it works seems to generate less friction even if it seems old school to some..

On the other hand I have cash in my wallet that has sat there for weeks, not because my spendthrift ways have changed but because it is easier to pay with a phone or a contactless card...

 

1 thumb up! 1 thumb up! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Chase ATMs to offer mobile-based withdrawals; BofA throws hat in ring

Chase ATMs to offer mobile-based withdrawals; BofA throws hat in ring

27 January 2016  |  8923 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 22 linkedin
Isbank to roll out new generation bluetooth cash machines

Isbank to roll out new generation bluetooth cash machines

24 November 2015  |  7456 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 21 linkedin
CommBank ports cardless cash capability to smartwatch

CommBank ports cardless cash capability to smartwatch

09 April 2015  |  7387 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 7 linkedin
BMO Harris Bank introduces cardless ATM withdrawals

BMO Harris Bank introduces cardless ATM withdrawals

16 March 2015  |  11571 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 10 linkedin
Diebold FCU pilots mobile-only, cardless ATM

Diebold FCU pilots mobile-only, cardless ATM

24 March 2014  |  4348 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 7 linkedin
Banco Sabadell adds cardless ATM withdrawals to mobile app

Banco Sabadell adds cardless ATM withdrawals to mobile app

20 June 2013  |  14124 views  |  2 comments | 21 tweets | 15 linkedin
Ukash and Bank Machine team on cardless ATM withdrawals

Ukash and Bank Machine team on cardless ATM withdrawals

02 March 2012  |  11614 views  |  2 comments
More news »

Related company news

Wells Fargo Bank - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10153 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8786 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8324 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8189 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6610 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter