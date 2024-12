In June 2024, The City of London produced a report on The Future of AI, analysing its prospects and the roles and tasks associated. In this interview with FinextraTV, Madush Gupta, Lead Member for Innovation and Technology, City of London shares further insights into how that report remains relevant today and will continue to be. In it, Gupta addresses challenges surrounding upskilling, effective education and a shift in perception, referencing a decline in The Fear Index.