Communify Fincentric Unifies Financial Data with Acquisition from S&P Global

John Wise, Chairman and CEO of Communify Fincentric, explains the backstory to the company's acquisition of Markit on Demand from S&P Global. Aimed at fixing the financial industry's persistent challenge of fragmented data, this strategic move unifies client and market information in a single platform, integrating over 4,000 global data feeds to enhance AI-driven insights for portfolio managers, advisors and self-directed investors. By merging these data sets, the business intends to set a new standard for the broking, wealth and asset sectors, enabling institutions to navigate complex data landscapes and drive growth in a digital world.