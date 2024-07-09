How Composable Banking Platforms Can Support Digital Transformation in Corporate Banking

At EBAday 2024, Stefano Brega, Director & Head of Global Payments Practice, Be Consulting (Engineering Group) and Gianluca Finistauri, Head of Digital Corporate Banking & Open Banking, NEXI Group, discuss how composable banking can help financial institutions quickly adapt to changing customer needs and market conditions. Composable banking platforms offer benefits such as flexible, scalable and customisable solutions for different types of enterprises, and facilitate the creation of consistent and autonomous ecosystems that can also foster innovation through partnerships.

755