Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Retail banking: Key trends and next steps in digitalisation

Join FinextraTV at the Temenos Community Forum 2024 as Robert Wint, Senior Product Director, at Temenos, and Lorenzo Villa, Head of Touchpoints at Credem, discuss how to engage customers in the digital age of mobile banking. Focusing on open banking, the conversation highlights financial wellness and GenAI as key trends in the retail banking space, and delves into how digital channels are expanding and how banks should proceed with digital onboarding.

948
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /retail

32 m
Company
Mashreq utilises DBS Globesend for instant cross-border payments
DBS
37 m
Company
Tribe Payments promotes Hocking to CEO role
Tribe Payments
39 m
Company
TerraPay names Juan Loraschi as head of North America
TerraPay
53 m
Company
Q2 and Personetics to drive innovation at Avidia Bank
Q2
3 h
Company
Trustly integrates with BR-DGE
BR-DGE

Related Companies

Temenos – The Banking Software Company Credem

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Artificial Intelligence Cloud Payments

Keywords

Open banking

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Temenos – The Banking Software Company

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)