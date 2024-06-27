Retail banking: Key trends and next steps in digitalisation

Join FinextraTV at the Temenos Community Forum 2024 as Robert Wint, Senior Product Director, at Temenos, and Lorenzo Villa, Head of Touchpoints at Credem, discuss how to engage customers in the digital age of mobile banking. Focusing on open banking, the conversation highlights financial wellness and GenAI as key trends in the retail banking space, and delves into how digital channels are expanding and how banks should proceed with digital onboarding.

