Why Fintech Should Carve Out 20% of Their Strategy For Practical AI Applications

Join FinextraTV at Money20/20 2024 as Scarlett Sieber, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer at Money20/20, delves into the key trends shaping the financial industry. Highlights include the enduring relevance of open banking and the growing impact of AI, with 20% of this year's event focusing on practical AI applications. The discussion covers AI's integration in fraud prevention, KYC, and marketing automation, and reflects on the rapid advancements in the past year. The conversation also addresses Money20/20's commitment to evolving initiatives, including a new stage dedicated to major announcements and sustainable innovations, setting the stage for continued growth and industry leadership.

1060
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

