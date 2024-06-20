Private Banking: Today’s Needs and Expectations

Join FinextraTV at the Temenos Community Forum 2024 as Shabi Shafei, IT Lead, ABN Amro & Marlou Jenniskens, Managing Director, Digital Wealth Products, ABN Amro, explore how the private banking landscape is changing and with that, banks like ABN AMRO are adapting their products and offerings to ensure they are meeting these shifting expectations. These altering needs are also resulting in changes in how banks leverage technology and collaborate with providers to meet goals.

