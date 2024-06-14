How to manage the key risks of cloud migration

Join FinextraTV at the Temenos Community Forum 2024 as Colin Jarrett, Chief Security & Risk Officer, Temenos dives deep into the main security and risk considerations for banks when moving to the cloud or SaaS. The conversation then moves on to how banks can best overcome these obstacles and how technology providers can help financial institutions meet security and risk requirements.
