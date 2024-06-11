Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
How cloud and SaaS enable customer-centric innovation for banks

Join FinextraTV at the Temenos Community Forum 2024 as Azfar Karimuddin, Chief Cloud Officer, Temenos & Dan Broten, CTO, EQ Bank, explore the advantages for banks running on the cloud, including how the technology helps to deliver better customer services and experiences. Discussing SaaS, they also pinpoint exactly how this technology can help banks innovate faster and develop new business models.

837
