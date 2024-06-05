Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Cognizant, Rabobank, and Microsoft: Partnering to harness generative AI

Join FinextraTV as Gregory Verlinden, Vice President of Analytics & AI at Cognizant; Fred van Pouderoijen, IT Domain Manager for Payments at Rabobank; and Annette Harris, Head of Financial Services Netherlands at Microsoft, discuss the transformative impact of Generative AI on the financial services industry. Discover how engineers can leverage emerging technologies, how GenAI is reshaping the market for FSIs, and the benefits for SMEs. Learn about the role of strategic partnerships in navigating and responding to the complexities of the payments ecosystem.

1093
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

