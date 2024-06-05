Cognizant, Rabobank, and Microsoft: Partnering to harness generative AI

Join FinextraTV as Gregory Verlinden, Vice President of Analytics & AI at Cognizant; Fred van Pouderoijen, IT Domain Manager for Payments at Rabobank; and Annette Harris, Head of Financial Services Netherlands at Microsoft, discuss the transformative impact of Generative AI on the financial services industry. Discover how engineers can leverage emerging technologies, how GenAI is reshaping the market for FSIs, and the benefits for SMEs. Learn about the role of strategic partnerships in navigating and responding to the complexities of the payments ecosystem.

