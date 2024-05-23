Effective decision making: Leveraging AI for growth and efficiency

Join FinextraTV at the Temenos Community Forum 2024 in Dublin as Prema Varadhan, President Product & COO of Temenos, delves into the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in banking. We explore specific use cases across banking operations, highlighting how generative AI, combined with explainable AI, enhances customer interactions, streamlines back-office processes, and improves risk and compliance screenings. We also review the measurable value generative and responsible AI bring to banks in terms of innovation, customer centricity, and operational efficiency.

