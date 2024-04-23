“Ubiquitech” The five key pillars for digital transformation

In this episode of Unplugged, Ruth Wandhofer, Chair of the Ubiquitech Group, discusses the UK’s transition from Fintech to “Ubiquitech”, the era of ubiquitous technology, and the road map to ensuring a sustainable, inclusive, and accessible digital economy. We review strategic recommendations for cyber security, digital systems in trade, and the digital skills education needed to support the UK’s digital economy.
