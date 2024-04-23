Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
“Ubiquitech” The five key pillars for digital transformation

In this episode of Unplugged, Ruth Wandhofer, Chair of the Ubiquitech Group, discusses the UK’s transition from Fintech to “Ubiquitech”, the era of ubiquitous technology, and the road map to ensuring a sustainable, inclusive, and accessible digital economy. We review strategic recommendations for cyber security, digital systems in trade, and the digital skills education needed to support the UK’s digital economy.

More on /devops

