PREDICT 2024: Business Model Transformation driven by Economic & Geopolitical Shifts

Ole Matthiessen, Global Head of Cash Management & Head of Corporate Bank Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Deutsche Bank, discusses the stand out emerging business models that are changing the financial and banking landscape today, the various use cases that indicate how this space is likely to evolve, and how the business model evolution within these industry changes are bringing together both the geopolitical and the digital angle.

