Payment trends to watch in 2024

In today's financial landscape, the growth of instant and account-to-account payments is countered by a rise in fraud. In this episode of Predict 2024, Ed Metzger, Vice President of Market Planning Payments Efficiency at LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, shares his forecast for emerging payment trends. Focusing on the impact on financial institutions and customers, we discuss how solutions like LexisNexis® Risk Solutions' Safe Payment Verification will enhance banking practices by verifying account ownership and optimizing cross-border fund transfers. Additionally, we explore why corporates are moving payments in-house and identify growth opportunities for banks through adopting banking-as-a-service platforms.

