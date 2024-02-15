Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Payment trends to watch in 2024

In today's financial landscape, the growth of instant and account-to-account payments is countered by a rise in fraud. In this episode of Predict 2024, Ed Metzger, Vice President of Market Planning Payments Efficiency at LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, shares his forecast for emerging payment trends. Focusing on the impact on financial institutions and customers, we discuss how solutions like LexisNexis® Risk Solutions' Safe Payment Verification will enhance banking practices by verifying account ownership and optimizing cross-border fund transfers. Additionally, we explore why corporates are moving payments in-house and identify growth opportunities for banks through adopting banking-as-a-service platforms.

335
