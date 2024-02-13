Predicting growth for clearing houses and scheme operators in 2024

As payment markets evolve, further progress hinges on open access facilitated by infrastructure modernisation. In this Predict 2024 episode, Paul Ruggieri, Senior Vice President, Real Time Payments, Product Management, Mastercard, discusses growth opportunities for clearing houses and scheme operators, emphasising the need for standardised communication strategies between operators and payment systems. We explore the significance of interoperability and the prioritisation of standardisation to enhance cross-border transactions. Additionally, we explain the key methods for ensuring seamless transactions across borders, leveraging ISO 20022 data and AI for fraud prevention, resilience, and scalability across all 13 markets.

