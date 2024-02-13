Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Predicting growth for clearing houses and scheme operators in 2024

As payment markets evolve, further progress hinges on open access facilitated by infrastructure modernisation. In this Predict 2024 episode, Paul Ruggieri, Senior Vice President, Real Time Payments, Product Management, Mastercard, discusses growth opportunities for clearing houses and scheme operators, emphasising the need for standardised communication strategies between operators and payment systems. We explore the significance of interoperability and the prioritisation of standardisation to enhance cross-border transactions. Additionally, we explain the key methods for ensuring seamless transactions across borders, leveraging ISO 20022 data and AI for fraud prevention, resilience, and scalability across all 13 markets.

525
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /predictions

3 h
Opinion
What are the key data trends for 2024?
Duncan Cooper
06 Feb
Blog post
Fintech evolutions in 2024
Chirag Shah
06 Feb
Opinion
Banking customer experience in 2024: Personalisation, accessibility and AI
Tracey Dunlap
05 Feb
Video
Responding to regulations: AI solutions boosting operational resilience in 2024
FinextraTV
29 Jan
Company
Humans will not be replaced by robots in the near future - HSBC
HSBC

Related Companies

Mastercard

Lead Channel

Predictions

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Cloud Retail banking Security DevOps Payments Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Predict 2024 Artificial intelligence ISO20022 Instant Payments Network/systems management

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)