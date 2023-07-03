The Role of ISO20022 and Open Banking Adoption in Harmonizing Payments

Katja Lehr, Managing Director, EMEA Payments and Commerce Solutions, J.P. Morgan, speaks at EBAday 2023 about the shifts we are currently seeing in cross-border & instant payments technology. Examining the use of Open Banking adoption and innovation by regulators across CEEMEA, we explore the role of ISO20022 and how developing initiatives will support the harmonization of cross-border payments.
