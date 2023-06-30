Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

The Last Chapter of the Payments Saga: Decision time for Financial Institution

Emanuela Saccarola, Global Co-Head of Cross-border Payments & Receivables, Treasury and Trade Solutions, Citi, speaks at EBAday 2023 about what financial institutions are currently experiencing in the payments space, insights from FI clients on the shifting needs of customers, how to achieve digital transformation, and the ways in which API can be a critical enabler.

8072
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /payments

2 h
Company
SumUp picks Form3 to access UK Faster Payments Scheme
Form3
11 h
Blog post
Crypto helping the unbanked citizens
Amy Lane
13 h
News
RTGS.global to pilot cross-border service with banks in Georgia and Tajikistan
Newsdesk
15 h
Blog post
The Benefits and Challenges of Adopting Embedded Finance
Donica Venter
06 Jul
Blog post
The UK has an opportunity to lead the world on BNPL regulation. Does it risk falling behind?
Michael Saadat

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Cloud Retail banking DevOps Wholesale banking

Keywords

EBAday Open APIs

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)