The Last Chapter of the Payments Saga: Decision time for Financial Institution

Emanuela Saccarola, Global Co-Head of Cross-border Payments & Receivables, Treasury and Trade Solutions, Citi, speaks at EBAday 2023 about what financial institutions are currently experiencing in the payments space, insights from FI clients on the shifting needs of customers, how to achieve digital transformation, and the ways in which API can be a critical enabler.
