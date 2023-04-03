Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
The impact of Open Banking and Embedded Finance on customer experience

Speaking at Merchant Payments Ecosystem 2023, Octavian Puzderca, Senior Principal, Advisors Client Services, Mastercard, and Katharina Luschnik, Vice President, Product Sales, Aiia, a Mastercard company, discuss the impact of Open Banking payments and Embedded Finance on the digital customer experience.

For more information on the event, please visit: Merchant Payments Ecosystem

509
