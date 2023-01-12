Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
The financial industry's responsibilities post-COP27

In this instalment of our PREDICT 2023 series, Maya Hennerkes, Director, Climate Strategy and Delivery, Green Financial Systems, EBRD, says what’s left to be done by the finance industry in 2023 post- COP27: UN Climate Change Conference, and how implementation, execution, and open data this year in Sustainable Finance will strengthen the economy and planet.

566
