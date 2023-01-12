Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Leveraging technology to improve sustainability

Marianne Haahr, Nature-related Finance Lead, Global Canopy, shares her predictions for 2023 following talks at COP15: The UN Biodiversity Conference, and what they will mean for finance and technology-related companies, such as, how open data assists businesses in incorporating ESG and where the new agreements made at COP15 will take us in the year ahead.

480
